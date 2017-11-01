BCR debuts Christmas cookie contest

Dust off those cookbooks and get out your aprons and measuring spoons.

The Boulder City Review is seeking your favorite holiday cookies for its inaugural Christmas Cookie Contest.

“Cookies, and cookie exchanges, are practically synonymous with Christmas,” said Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor. “We would like to join in on the tradition while offering our readers a new recipe or two to try out.”

Bernstein Saylor said some of her most treasured memories of the holidays revolve around cookies, either baking them or sharing them with friends and family.

“I know I’m not the only one who dearly holds memories like this,” she added.

Entering is easy. Simply bake a dozen cookies and bring them, along with a copy of the recipe, to the Boulder City Review office by noon on Nov. 14.

The winners and their recipes will be featured in a special “Taste of the Holidays” issue on Nov. 30.

“Not only would we like to share the recipes, we want to share the stories behind the cookies and what makes them so special,” Bernstein Saylor said.

The first-place winner will receive a $50 gift card. Second- and third-place winners will be awarded a $30 and $20 gift card, respectively.

Winners will be notified by Nov. 17.

Each entry will be judged on its appearance, availability of ingredients, ease of preparation, taste and shelf life.

Bakers are welcome to enter as many times as they wish.

“We are looking forward to giving a new, sweet holiday treat to the people of Boulder City,” Bernstein Saylor said.

It is the paper’s hope to expand the contest in the future, adding holiday confections to the competition as well as cookies.

The contest is open to anyone except employees or relatives of Boulder City Review or Las Vegas Review-Journal Inc.