Aquatic coordinator resigns

Boulder City is without another familiar face as its aquatic coordinator is moving to Minnesota to be closer to family.

“I wouldn’t trade the last three years for anything,” said Jacob Andersen, whose last day with the city was Jan. 17.

Andersen started at the pool in December 2014 as the replacement for longtime aquatic administrative clerk Bobbe Wilson, who retired. Eight months later he was named the interim aquatic coordinator after Sheri O’Berto resigned. He beat out four other applicants for the position.

“I learned a lot, and it really helped me further my career,” he said.

Andersen and his fiance are getting married in Minnesota on Aug. 4, which prompted the move.

“That sparked my fiance to look up there,” he said of their upcoming wedding. “She applied for the job and got it. It wasn’t something that was expected. It was kind of a surprise but a good surprise.”

Andersen also found a job and has taken a position at Lifetime Fitness as an assistant aquatic manager. They plan to live in Eagan, Minnesota, south of St. Paul.

Despite looking forward to being closer to their families in Iowa and Fargo, North Dakota, Andersen said he will miss Boulder City and its people He also plans to be involved with the new pool project.

“I can’t wait to see the new facility. … I’m still going to be a part of the committee and help out where I can,” he said. “In the past three years, I’ve gotten to know the (pool) patrons and Boulder City. I think I have something to add.”

Cheree Brennan, the current aquatic administrative clerk, will take on Andersen’s responsibilities and be the acting aquatic coordinator until a replacement is found.

“I hate to see Jake go, however I understand,” said Parks and Recreation Director Roger Hall. “During his tenure at the swimming pool we were able to do a number of mechanical improvements at the facility. I wish him the very best in his endeavors.”

Hall said he is working with the city’s personnel department to advertise the open position as soon as possible.

Andersen was a victim of the Oct. 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the Strip in Las Vegas. He was shot in the right forearm and is still recovering from the injury.

Currently, he cannot extend his thumb.

“I tell people I can only give them 1½ thumbs up,” he said.

Andersen said the prognosis for his thumb is good, and he has regained all movement in his arm and hand through surgery and therapy. No additional surgeries are scheduled.

