Activities help keep kids out of trouble

The Boulder City High School Rodeo Club recently had an event at the Horseman’s Association and it brought to mind my history with rodeo and various kids associations back in Wyoming. Along with my history with animals, I learned to sew, do leather craft, quilt, knit, take minutes, junior leadership, cook, and assist the elderly. All of this has become useful at one point or another in my life.

Recently, you may have read a great article about the Boulder City Police Explorers and the boys in blue that spend countless hours working with these young people. Kids who belong to organizations have a much greater chance of growing up with a purpose and goals than those who don’t. Between 4-H, Future Farmers of America, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, church groups and the ones mentioned above, there should be no problem finding something of interest for your youngsters.

Many of these organizations are recognized as valuable when young adults are entering the workforce and include their training and memberships on resume and application materials. Take a minute and investigate the wonderful opportunities available in Boulder City and the Las Vegas area. Kids who are engaged in worthwhile activities build character and have much less time to get into trouble.

Feb. 9. Private property accident: A caller states that another vehicle backed into the rear of hers and then left the area at 12:09 p.m. in the 800 block of Wyoming Street.

Assist other jurisdiction: Officers are unable to make contact with the owner of an abandoned vehicle in Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction at 6:58 p.m. in the 600 block of Marina Drive.

Thought for the day: Officers go above and beyond to avoid unnecessary tow fees when possible.

Feb. 10. Trespass: An elderly woman is causing a disturbance at 6:38 a.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

DUI: A driver is following a vehicle that appears to be driven by an impaired driver at 1:55 p.m. in the 800 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: Officers had no problem locating the vehicle as the caller passed the station with lights flashing and horn honking.

Feb. 11. Assist: A caller states a man attempted to steal her purse and cellphone and has now exited the building at 8:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Adams Boulevard.

Accident: A van attempts to turn left from a straight-only lane and into the side of the semitrailer at 1:46 p.m. in the area of Buchanan Boulevard and Nevada Way.

Feb. 12. Juvenile disturbance: Juveniles are overturning picnic tables under the gazebo at 11:54 a.m. in the 900 block of Utah Street.

Suspicious: A man walking with a shopping cart is OK and on his way to Laughlin at 6:44 p.m. in the area of Veterans Memorial Drive and U.S. Highway 93.

Thought for the day: Our town is not exempt from visits by residentially challenged individuals who are looking to escape the big city of Las Vegas.

Feb. 13. Suspicious: A caller believes the noise by the water heater is more than just the cat and the wind at 2:06 a.m. in the 1500 block of Nevada Way.

Trespass: A caller wants an intoxicated family member trespassed at 5:31 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Alcohol has not been known to help family relationships that are already on the rocks.

Feb. 14. Traffic: A driver is frustrated by a temporary closure and speeds away spinning tires and earning a ticket at 2:54 a.m. in the area of Utah Street and Appaloosa Drive.

Fraud: Rubber checks were written in Arizona for items sold and delivered in Arizona at 1:11 p.m. in the 500 block of Fir Street.

Feb. 15. Civil: A subject in the lobby advises a battery is going to occur unless an officer provides a civil standby for a property exchange at 10:24 a.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona St.

Suspicious: A caller is concerned after noticing a man in a bright green jacket sitting on the sidewalk for over half an hour in the area of Cottonwood Drive and Montera Lane.

Call of the week: Suspicious circumstance: A woman states she has a bottle of alcohol she took from her significant other after a disagreement and just wants to lay on the side of the road, drink the gin, and watch the stars. She relents and allows the officer to take her home to a safe place at 8:06 p.m. Feb. 15 in the area of Quartzite Drive and Nevada Way.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.