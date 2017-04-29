Posted Updated 

Environmentalists join together at UNLV for People’s Climate March

A marcher holds up their sign before People's Climate March at UNLV starts, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

The crowd hold up their signs before the People's Climate March at UNLV gets underway, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

Las Vegas native Kenia Leon, who has respiratory problems, wears a mask at the People's Climate March at UNLV, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

Heidi May leads a Mayan prayer in English before the People's Climate March at UNLV starts, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

The crowd lines up for the People's Climate March at UNLV, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

The crowd marches at the UNLV campus as a part of the national People's Climate Marches, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

The crowd marches at the UNLV campus as a part of the national People's Climate Marches, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

The crowd marches at the UNLV campus as a part of the national People's Climate Marches, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

Battle Born Progress executive director Annette Magnus, right, leads a chant during the People's Climate March at the UNLV campus, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

Cielo Gumabon chants passionately during the People's Climate March at the UNLV campus, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

The crowd marches at the UNLV campus as a part of the national People's Climate Marches, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

U.S. Representative Dina Titus, D-Nev., speaks to the crowd after the march, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Titus was a guest speaker for the People's Climate March at UNLV. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

Nevada Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, D-Las Vegas, speaks to the crowd after the march, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Arajuo was a guest speaker for the People's Climate March at UNLV. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

The crowd cheers for U.S. Representative Dina Titus's, D-Nev., speech during the People's Climate March at the UNLV campus, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabbydeebee

By Gabriella Benavidez
Las Vegas Review-Journal

More than 200 people came to the UNLV campus Saturday to participate in the sister march for the national People’s Climate March. A throng of people chanted and held signs as they wrapped around the university’s student union building.

Several local activist groups, including Chispa Nevada, the Human Rights Campaign, the Nevada Conservation League and the Sierra Club, provided signs for marchers to tote. One sign said, “Climate Change is not a liberal conspiracy.”

“Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Alternative facts have got to go!” the group chanted.

Toward the front of the marchers, Battle Born Progress Executive Director Annette Magnus clutched a megaphone in one hand and held the golf cart she rode in with the other. Through a megaphone, she encouraged the crowd to be louder.

“C’mon!” Magnus shouted. “I can barely hear you!”

“We’re proud to be out here,” Magnus said when asked about Battle Born Progress’ role in the climate march. “All of us out here today have a responsibility to say enough is enough and that we won’t allow this to happen to our planet.”

After delivering a fiery speech, Magnus led the march through UNLV’s campus. She also introduced several guest speakers, including U.S. Representative Dina Titus, D-Nev., and Nevada Legislature Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, D-Las Vegas.

“If you’re with us, we’re going to fight for you,” Araujo told the crowd. “This is our fight, it’s one Nevada, we’re battle born, we don’t back down. The fight just started. It’s time to keep going.”

Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com or at 702-387-5278. Follow @gabbydeebee on Twitter.