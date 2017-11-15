Posted 

Weekend’s Best Bets

Weekend’s Best Bets

9614205_web1_18199155_656772047826329_6599120486215022491_n_9614205.jpg
Gal Gadot stars in "Wonder Woman," which will be shown at the Boulder City Library on Friday, Nov. 17.

Weekend’s Best Bets

9614205_web1_bcr-best-bets-train-sep29-16_9614205.jpg
Boulder City Review The Southern Nevada Railway Museum will host its monthly Story Train on Saturday, Nov. 18. Trains depart at 10 and 11:30 a.m., and 1 and 2:30 p.m. from the depot at 601 Yucca St.

1 WONDERFUL MOVIE: Bring your own snacks for this movie as the Boulder City Library screens “Wonder Woman” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, in the community room. The film tells the story of Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, who leaves home, discovering her power and destiny, after learning of the war in the world outside her home. All are welcome to the free event in the community room. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

2 COME LISTEN TO A STORY: Join Nevada Southern Railway volunteers for story time on the train Saturday, Nov. 18. The train departs the station at 601 Yucca St. at 10 and 11:30 a.m., and at 1 and 2:30 p.m. The fare is $10 for adults, $5 for children 4-11 and free for children younger than 4. Call 702-486-5933 for more information.

3 QUIRKY BALLET: The acoustic duo The Elephant Ballet will play at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St. Matt Phillips provides the humor, vocals and ukulele accompanied by Jeffy Couture on bass. Admission is free. Call 702-293-4001 or visit www.thedillinger.com for more information.

 