Weekend’s Best Bets

1 WONDERFUL MOVIE: Bring your own snacks for this movie as the Boulder City Library screens “Wonder Woman” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, in the community room. The film tells the story of Diana, an Amazonian warrior in training, who leaves home, discovering her power and destiny, after learning of the war in the world outside her home. All are welcome to the free event in the community room. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

2 COME LISTEN TO A STORY: Join Nevada Southern Railway volunteers for story time on the train Saturday, Nov. 18. The train departs the station at 601 Yucca St. at 10 and 11:30 a.m., and at 1 and 2:30 p.m. The fare is $10 for adults, $5 for children 4-11 and free for children younger than 4. Call 702-486-5933 for more information.

3 QUIRKY BALLET: The acoustic duo The Elephant Ballet will play at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St. Matt Phillips provides the humor, vocals and ukulele accompanied by Jeffy Couture on bass. Admission is free. Call 702-293-4001 or visit www.thedillinger.com for more information.