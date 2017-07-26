Posted 

Weekend’s Best Bets

File Jennifer Waithman, wildlife education coordinator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife, explains what people will be able to learn when viewing the informational panels about bighorn sheep at Hemenway Valley Park.

File The Southern Nevada Railway Museum offers rides at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer.

Norman Foote Musician, comedian and puppeteer Norman Foote will bring his show to the Boulder City Library at 3 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2017.

1 DO EWE KNOW?: Learn about the bighorn sheep that frequently visit the area from Nevada Department of Wildlife experts from 1-3:30 p.m. Friday at Hemenway Valley Park, 401 Ville Drive. Get basic facts about the animals and tips to watch them safely from a distance. Though sheep from the River Mountain Herd regularly visit the park, there is no guarantee they will attend the afternoon presentation.

2 MUSIC MAN: Musician, comedian and entertainer Norman Foote will bring his unique show to the Boulder City Library. A native of Vancouver, Canada, Foote left home at the age of 20 to explore Australia and New Zealand, working as a street performer. He was introduced to puppetry and physical comedy while associated with a traveling theater group in New South Wales, Australia. His performance, which combines music, props and comedy, is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday and will be preceded by a one-hour songwriting workshop. The show is open to those of all ages, and there is no cost to attend. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

3 RIDE THE TRAIN: Head over to the Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Nevada Southern Railroad for a trip along the rails while learning about the area’s history. Trains depart at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The museum, at 601 Yucca St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends. Fares are $10 for those 12 and older, $5 for children 4-11, and free for children 3 and younger. Call 702-486-5933 or visit nevadasouthern.com for more information.