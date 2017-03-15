Weekend’s Best Bets

1 ROCKIN’ AND ROLLIN’: Folks will be rocking, rolling and strolling as they help raise funds for the Senior Center of Boulder City’s Meals on Wheels program and other activities at the center. Bicentennial Park will be site of the second annual family-friendly event and fundraiser that includes entertainment, food and more. Registration and check-in begins at 9:30 a.m., with opening ceremonies set for 10 a.m. For details, visit www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

2 FAMILY FUN: The outdoor amphitheater at Boulder City Library will come alive with the sounds of the tropics as it presents the animated movie “Moana.” Showtime is 7 p.m. The first 100 moviegoers will get free popcorn, and the teen advisory group will have snacks for sale. Bring chairs and blankets, and food and nonalcoholic beverages in nonglass containers are welcome. Copper Mountain Solar is sponsoring the showing. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

3 AUTHENTIC IRISH CELEBRATION: The Peatdiggers from Ireland will headline a St. Patrick’s Day celebration complete with a three-course dinner, traditional songs, toasts, jokes and stories at Boulder Dam Brewing Co. The evening’s menu includes a choice of Irish Flag salad or Irish potato bites, corned beef and cabbage, and a white chocolate/creme de menthe parfait. Reserved seating and the dinner is $25. Those who want to enjoy the festivities without dinner are welcome at no cost. Festivities are scheduled from 6-9 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.