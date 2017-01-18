Weekend’s Best Bets

1 NATIVE MUSICIAN: James Howard Adams of Same Sex Mary will perform at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery on Saturday night. The Boulder City native began playing music as a cellist in the Garret Junior High School orchestra and since has been involved in numerous projects in Las Vegas. His solo material is highlighted by introspective storytelling and reflects the influence of such acts as Modest Mouse and Marty Robbins. His free, all-ages show begins at 8:30 p.m. The Dillinger is at 1224 Arizona St. Call 702-293-4001 or visit www.thedillinger.com for more information.

2 DEPARTING ART: This week is the last chance to see the Boulder City Art Guild’s exhibit, “The Old West,” on display at Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93. The exhibit features 40 original works from guild members in a variety of styles, focused on Native Americans, cowboys and the rich 19th century history of the region. The exhibit runs through Tuesday. The guild also has exhibits on display at City Hall, 449 California Ave.; Boulder City Hospital, 901 Adams Blvd.; and the guild gallery inside the historic Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com/

3 UNPLUGGED CLASSICS: Johnny O will perform a free show Saturday night at Railroad Pass. He performs a variety of classic rock, blues and ’80s hits with a few originals peppered in. Without his full band plugged in behind him, Johnny O sticks to an acoustic sound in the intimate lounge setting. Entertainment will run from 8 p.m. until midnight. The casino is at 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. For more information, call 702-294-5000 or visit www.railroadpass.com