This week’s local entertainment

Dec. 14
What: Pajama Train
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: Train departs at 6 and 8 p.m.
Cost: $20-$30
Info: 702-486-5993
Dec. 15
What: Pajama Train
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: Train departs at 6 and 8 p.m.
Cost: $20-$30
Info: 702-486-5993
What: Shawn Williams Music
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Sid Vegas
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Dec. 16
What: Santa Train
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: Train departs hourly from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cost: $6
Info: 702-486-5993
What: 11th annual Night of Lights, featuring magician Lance Burton, games, hayrides, music, food and Santa Claus
Where: St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St.
When: 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free admission, cost for meal and activities
Info: 702-294-7100
What: Rick Berthod Band
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Indie Florentino
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Sid Vegas
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Cassie Ramone Christmas Special
Where: The Tap
When: 9 p.m.
Cost: $8 and available for purchase at The Tap
Info: (702) 293-0532
Dec. 17
What: Santa Train
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: Train departs hourly from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cost: $6
Info: 702-486-5993
