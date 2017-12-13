This week’s local entertainment

Dec. 14

What: Pajama Train

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: Train departs at 6 and 8 p.m.

Cost: $20-$30

Info: 702-486-5993

Dec. 15

What: Pajama Train

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: Train departs at 6 and 8 p.m.

Cost: $20-$30

Info: 702-486-5993

What: Shawn Williams Music

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Sid Vegas

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Dec. 16

What: Santa Train

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: Train departs hourly from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cost: $6

Info: 702-486-5993

What: 11th annual Night of Lights, featuring magician Lance Burton, games, hayrides, music, food and Santa Claus

Where: St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St.

When: 5-8 p.m.

Cost: Free admission, cost for meal and activities

Info: 702-294-7100

What: Rick Berthod Band

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Indie Florentino

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Sid Vegas

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Cassie Ramone Christmas Special

Where: The Tap

When: 9 p.m.

Cost: $8 and available for purchase at The Tap

Info: (702) 293-0532

Dec. 17

What: Santa Train

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: Train departs hourly from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cost: $6

Info: 702-486-5993

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com.