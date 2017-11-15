This week’s local entertainment

Nov. 17

What: The Elephant Ballet

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Alex Mabey

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: “Wonder Woman”

Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-1281

What: American Voodoo

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Nov. 18

What: Storytime on the train

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: 10 and 11:30 a.m., and 1 and 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 4-11, free for children younger than 4

Info: 702-486-5993

What: Contra Dance

Where: Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $5 for members and first-time visitors, $10 for non-members

Info: 702-303-3020

What: Marty Feick

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Rick Berthod Band

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: American Voodoo

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Karaoke

Where: Maxx’s at the Oasis, 708 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m. to midnight

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4330

Nov. 22

What: Shawn Williams Music

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

Nov. 21

What: Seth Turner and Chris Heers

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

Nov. 22

What: Michael DeGreve

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

