This week’s local entertainment

Nov. 17
What: The Elephant Ballet
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Alex Mabey
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: “Wonder Woman”
Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-1281
What: American Voodoo
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Nov. 18
What: Storytime on the train
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: 10 and 11:30 a.m., and 1 and 2:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 4-11, free for children younger than 4
Info: 702-486-5993
What: Contra Dance
Where: Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 for members and first-time visitors, $10 for non-members
Info: 702-303-3020
What: Marty Feick
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Rick Berthod Band
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: American Voodoo
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Karaoke
Where: Maxx’s at the Oasis, 708 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m. to midnight
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4330
Nov. 22
What: Shawn Williams Music
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
Nov. 21
What: Seth Turner and Chris Heers
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Nov. 22
What: Michael DeGreve
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
