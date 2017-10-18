This week’s local entertainment

Oct. 19

What: Tricks & Treat: Halloween Spooktacular

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $18 in advance, $22 at the door

Info: www.thepetitepalace.com/tricks-treats

Oct. 20

What: Tricks & Treat: Halloween Spooktacular

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $18 in advance, $22 at the door

Info: www.thepetitepalace.com/tricks-treats

What: Nightmare at the Museum

Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $10

Info: 702-294-1313

What: Wayne David Band

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Wildcard

Where: Backstop, 533 Ave. B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Karaoke

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 7-11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

Oct. 21

What: Tricks & Treat: Halloween Spooktacular

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $18 in advance, $22 at the door

Info: www.thepetitepalace.com/tricks-treats

What: Nightmare at the Museum

Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $10

Info: 702-294-1313

What: Zombie Walk

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: $5

Info: 702-243-2739

What: Marty Feick

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Wildcard

Where: Backstop, 533 Ave. B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Karaoke

Where: Maxx’s at the Oasis, 708 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m. to Midnight

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4330

Oct. 22

What: Tricks & Treat: Halloween Spooktacular

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

Cost: $18 in advance, $22 at the door

Info: www.thepetitepalace.com/tricks-treats

Oct. 24

What: Seth Turner and Chris Heers

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

Oct. 25

What: Michael DeGreve

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com.