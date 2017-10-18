This week’s local entertainment

Oct. 19
What: Tricks & Treat: Halloween Spooktacular
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $18 in advance, $22 at the door
Info: www.thepetitepalace.com/tricks-treats
Oct. 20
What: Tricks & Treat: Halloween Spooktacular
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $18 in advance, $22 at the door
Info: www.thepetitepalace.com/tricks-treats
What: Nightmare at the Museum
Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: $10
Info: 702-294-1313
What: Wayne David Band
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Wildcard
Where: Backstop, 533 Ave. B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Karaoke
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Oct. 21
What: Tricks & Treat: Halloween Spooktacular
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $18 in advance, $22 at the door
Info: www.thepetitepalace.com/tricks-treats
What: Nightmare at the Museum
Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: $10
Info: 702-294-1313
What: Zombie Walk
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 5 p.m.
Cost: $5
Info: 702-243-2739
What: Marty Feick
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Wildcard
Where: Backstop, 533 Ave. B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Karaoke
Where: Maxx’s at the Oasis, 708 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m. to Midnight
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4330
Oct. 22
What: Tricks & Treat: Halloween Spooktacular
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: 2 p.m., 5 p.m.
Cost: $18 in advance, $22 at the door
Info: www.thepetitepalace.com/tricks-treats
Oct. 24
What: Seth Turner and Chris Heers
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Oct. 25
What: Michael DeGreve
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
