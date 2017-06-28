This week’s local entertainment

June 30

What: Foresteater

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Marty Feick

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: The Point

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Karaoke

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 7-11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-489-6409

What: Karaoke with Tina Reynolds

Where: Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway

When: 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8130

July 1

What: Lonesome Highway Duo

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-2739

What: Locals Band

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: Starts at 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Cali Tucker

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-489-6409

What: The Point

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Martin Mancuso

Where: Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway

When: 8 p.m. - midnight

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8130

What: Rockin Mockers

Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93

When: 7-11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-5000

What: Karaoke

Where: Maxx’s at the Oasis, 708 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m. to Midnight

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4330

July 4

What: 69th annual Damboree

Where: Bicentennial, Broadbent, Veterans’ Memorial parks

When: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: http://www.bcnv.org/351/Damboree-Celebration

July 5

What: Michael DeGreve

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-489-6409

