This week’s local entertainment

June 16

What: David Lee Williams

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Michael Louis Austin

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: CC Storm

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Plastic Pinks and Half State

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 9 p.m.

Cost: $5

Info: www.facebook.com/thetapbc

What: Karaoke

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 7-11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-489-6409

What: Karaoke with Tina Reynolds

Where: Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8130

June 17

What: Bikini Barrel Race

Where: L.L. Miller Area, 1 Corral Road

When: Starts at 8 p.m.

Cost: Free for spectators

Info: www.stcbarrelracing.com

What: Sunset Ridge

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-2739

What: Alex Mabey

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: Starts at 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Girl Haggard

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-489-6409

What: Biz’ Dirty Harvard with Justin Mather

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 9 p.m.

Cost: $5-$10 donation

Info: www.facebook.com/thetapbc

What: CC Storm

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Leon Gilliam

Where: Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway

When: 8 p.m.-midnight

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8130

What: Rockin Mockers

Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93

When: 7-11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-5000

What: Karaoke

Where: Maxx’s at the Oasis, 708 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.-midnight

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4330

June 18

What: Cali Tucker

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 2-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-489-6640

June 20

What: Seth Turner and Chris Heers

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-489-6640

June 21

What: Michael DeGreve

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-489-6409

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com.