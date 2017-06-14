This week’s local entertainment

June 16
What: David Lee Williams
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Michael Louis Austin
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: CC Storm
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Plastic Pinks and Half State
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 9 p.m.
Cost: $5
Info: www.facebook.com/thetapbc
What: Karaoke
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-489-6409
What: Karaoke with Tina Reynolds
Where: Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8130
June 17
What: Bikini Barrel Race
Where: L.L. Miller Area, 1 Corral Road
When: Starts at 8 p.m.
Cost: Free for spectators
Info: www.stcbarrelracing.com
What: Sunset Ridge
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-2739
What: Alex Mabey
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: Starts at 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Girl Haggard
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-489-6409
What: Biz’ Dirty Harvard with Justin Mather
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 9 p.m.
Cost: $5-$10 donation
Info: www.facebook.com/thetapbc
What: CC Storm
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Leon Gilliam
Where: Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway
When: 8 p.m.-midnight
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8130
What: Rockin Mockers
Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93
When: 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-5000
What: Karaoke
Where: Maxx’s at the Oasis, 708 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.-midnight
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4330
June 18
What: Cali Tucker
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 2-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-489-6640
June 20
What: Seth Turner and Chris Heers
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-489-6640
June 21
What: Michael DeGreve
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-489-6409
