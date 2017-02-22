At Your Service

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Anthony’s Trattoria recently expanded and added a private dining room at the eatery at 1312 Nevada Highway. Suitable for parties and luncheons, the room blends Boulder City history with the Golden Age of Hollywood. Here, servers Ellie Gleich, standing at left, and Cera Munson take a moment to visit with Brandy Sandoval, seated, a partner in the new restaurant, which opens daily at 4 p.m. The menu changes each day to take advantage of seasonal offerings. A grand opening celebration is planned for March 8.