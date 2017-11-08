Veterans to be honored at Saturday ceremony

The annual Nevada Department of Veterans Services Veterans Day ceremony will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, in Boulder City.

Sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars, Cpl. Matthew A. Commons Memorial Post No. 36 of Boulder City, this year’s program starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Nevada State Veterans Home, 100 Veterans Memorial Drive.

“Hosting the ceremony here at the home allows our residents to attend the ceremony,” said Kristy Waggerman of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services. “When attending off-site events, only a limited amount of residents are able to attend. We invite and welcome the general public, government officials, military and other military organizations.”

This year’s program features two keynote speakers: Wendy Smith of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services and John Stroud, past VFW national commander in chief.

There will also be a special musical performance by the Grand Opera Society of Las Vegas, directed by Eileen Hayes, and a flyover by the Boulder City Veterans Pilot Group.

The program will be held outside on the upper-level parking area. In the case of inclement weather, it will be moved to the chapel at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.

The American Legion Post 31 is also hosting a Veterans Day Service on Saturday, Nov. 11. The service begins at 11 a.m. at the Post 31 office on 508 California Ave. in Boulder City. The service will last approximately one hour.

