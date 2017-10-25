Trunk or Treat to be held Saturday

Hundreds of costumed children will descend upon Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday in search of sweets during the annual Trunk or Treat.

Presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, the event provides a safe environment for children to enjoy Halloween festivities, including trick or treating from decorated car trunks.

Kassie Ackerman, officer manager for the chamber, said it typically sees anywhere from 350 to 500 children, plus their parents, for the party in the park.

“There were 325 cars parked last year,” she said.

In addition to trick or treating, the event will include a costume contest, a trunk decorating contest, carnival games, bounce houses, bungee jumping, rock wall and Knockerballs, giant inflatable and clear balls that envelop people so they can bounce off one another safely.

There also will be a haunted hayride through the tree-filled area near the splash park and entertainment by the King Kids choir from King Elementary School.

Gates to the parking area for the event will open at 3:30 p.m., with trunk or treating starting at 5 p.m.

The costume contest will start at 6 p.m., when awards for the best decorated trunk also will be presented.

Additional sponsors of the event include Dr. Eldon Clothier, American Family Insurance-Kendra Wright Agency, Bootleg Canyon FlightLinez, Christian Center Church and Serenity Salon and Spa.

Admission is $10 per vehicle.

Veterans’ Memorial Park is at 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2h3nDXL.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

What: Trunk or Treat

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, gates open; 5 p.m., trunk or treating begins

Where: Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

Cost: $10 per car

Info:bit.ly/2h3nDXL