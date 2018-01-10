Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Baked fish, Alfredo noodles, broccoli, salad, fruit
▶ Friday: Barbecue country ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, whole wheat roll, fruit
▶ Monday: Breaded chicken patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, salad, roll, fruit, cookie
▶ ▶ Tuesday: Quiche, salad by the plate, fruit, banana bread
▶ Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, baked acorn squash, salad, breadstick, yogurt
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11:15 a.m. — Red Hats
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker
1 p.m. — Chair yoga
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge
5 p.m. — Wine and canvas
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/party bridge/Scrabble
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarvers
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320