Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Ham, macaroni and cheese, peas, fruit
▶ Friday: Sloppy Joe, baked beans, carrots, fruit
▶ Monday: Beef stew, salad bar, fruit, pudding, roll
▶ Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, salad, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan, California vegetables, spinach salad, breadstick, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
8:30 a.m. — Toenail clinic
10 a.m. — Writers group
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker
1 p.m. — Chair yoga
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/party bridge/Scrabble
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarvers
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9 a.m. — Senior law
10:30 a.m. — Color club
11:30 a.m. — Director’s lunch
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
9 a.m. — Stamp club
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
11 a.m. — Assistance for veterans and family
1-3 p.m. — Commodities and Senior Share
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
6 p.m. — Pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320