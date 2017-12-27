Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s menus:

▶ Thursday: Barbecued pork loin, roasted potatoes, fried cabbage, fruit, bread

▶ Friday: Baked chicken, macaroni and cheese, Brussels spouts, pineapple, breadstick

▶ Monday: Closed, Happy new year

▶ Tuesday: Chicken pot pie, pasta salad, roll, cookies

▶ Wednesday: Barbecue beef sandwich, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, coleslaw, pudding

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

8:30 a.m. — Toenail clinic

1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker

1 p.m. — Chair yoga

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge

▶ Monday

Closed, Happy new year

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

10:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em

1 p.m. — Pinochle/RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Asian Mahjong

6 p.m. — Pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320