Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s menus:
▶ Thursday: Barbecued pork loin, roasted potatoes, fried cabbage, fruit, bread
▶ Friday: Baked chicken, macaroni and cheese, Brussels spouts, pineapple, breadstick
▶ Monday: Closed, Happy new year
▶ Tuesday: Chicken pot pie, pasta salad, roll, cookies
▶ Wednesday: Barbecue beef sandwich, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, coleslaw, pudding
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
8:30 a.m. — Toenail clinic
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker
1 p.m. — Chair yoga
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge
▶ Monday
Closed, Happy new year
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Pinochle/RummiKub
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Asian Mahjong
6 p.m. — Pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320