Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, fruit

▶ Friday: Navy bean soup, cornbread, salad bar, fruit

▶ Monday: Chicken pesto over pasta, carrots, breadsticks, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Minestrone soup, grilled cheese sandwich, salad, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Pork chops, yams, lima beans, salad, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Senior health plan

1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Chair yoga

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — S.H.I.P. open enrollment

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong/party bridge

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

10:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Asian mahjong

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320