Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, fruit
▶ Friday: Navy bean soup, cornbread, salad bar, fruit
▶ Monday: Chicken pesto over pasta, carrots, breadsticks, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Minestrone soup, grilled cheese sandwich, salad, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Pork chops, yams, lima beans, salad, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. — Senior health plan
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Chair yoga
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — S.H.I.P. open enrollment
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong/party bridge
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Asian mahjong
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320