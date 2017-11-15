Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry salad, roll, pumpkin pie
▶ Friday: Cabbage rolls, carrots, salad, fruit
▶ Monday: Minestrone soup, cottage cheese, fruit, crackers
▶ Tuesday: Turkey chili, cornbread, green salad, ambrosia
▶ Wednesday: Chicken fingers, fries, peas, salad, mandarin oranges
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Yoga
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
9 a.m. — S.H.I.P. open enrollment Medicare
11 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. — Brenda Ewers’ book signing
1 p.m. — Pinochle/duplicate bridge/bingo
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong/party bridge
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
2 p.m. — Aetna Advantage Medicare
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
10:30 a.m. — AARP Safe Driving course
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320