Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry salad, roll, pumpkin pie

▶ Friday: Cabbage rolls, carrots, salad, fruit

▶ Monday: Minestrone soup, cottage cheese, fruit, crackers

▶ Tuesday: Turkey chili, cornbread, green salad, ambrosia

▶ Wednesday: Chicken fingers, fries, peas, salad, mandarin oranges

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Yoga

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9 a.m. — S.H.I.P. open enrollment Medicare

11 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. — Brenda Ewers’ book signing

1 p.m. — Pinochle/duplicate bridge/bingo

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong/party bridge

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

2 p.m. — Aetna Advantage Medicare

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

10:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

10:30 a.m. — AARP Safe Driving course

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Bingo

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320