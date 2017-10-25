Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Shepherd’s pie, spinach salad, bran muffin, banana

▶ Friday: Baked chicken, potatoes au gratin, green salad, fruit, dessert

▶ Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pudding

▶ Tuesday: Combination pizza, salad bar, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, cauliflower, salad, roll, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

8:30 a.m. — Toenail clinic

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Yoga

2 p.m. — Aetna Medicare

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9 a.m. — S.H.I.P.

1 p.m. — Pinochle/duplicate bridge/bingo

▶ Monday

9 a.m. — C.A.R.E.

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong/party bridge/Scrabble

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

10:30 a.m. — Color club

11 a.m. — Senior health plan

1 p.m. — The Homestead at Boulder City Halloween party

1 p.m. — Pinochle

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Bingo

6 p.m. — Pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320