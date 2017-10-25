Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Shepherd’s pie, spinach salad, bran muffin, banana
▶ Friday: Baked chicken, potatoes au gratin, green salad, fruit, dessert
▶ Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pudding
▶ Tuesday: Combination pizza, salad bar, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, cauliflower, salad, roll, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
8:30 a.m. — Toenail clinic
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Yoga
2 p.m. — Aetna Medicare
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
9 a.m. — S.H.I.P.
1 p.m. — Pinochle/duplicate bridge/bingo
▶ Monday
9 a.m. — C.A.R.E.
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong/party bridge/Scrabble
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
11 a.m. — Senior health plan
1 p.m. — The Homestead at Boulder City Halloween party
1 p.m. — Pinochle
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
6 p.m. — Pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320