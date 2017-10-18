Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Beef ravioli, broccoli, bread stick, Caesar salad, fruit
▶ Friday: Pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, applesauce, wheat roll
▶ Monday: French dip sandwich, deluxe salad bar, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Baked fish, pasta Alfredo, peas, salad, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Pork chops, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans, oranges, salad, pudding
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Yoga
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
9 a.m. — Open enrollment Medicare/Pennwest
1 p.m. — Pinochle/duplicate bridge
1 p.m. — Genealogy workshop
▶ Monday
10 a.m. — Aetna Advantage Medicare
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong/party bridge/Scrabble
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
9 a.m. — Stamp club
9:30 a.m. — Prestige caregiver support
10:30 a.m. — AARP Safe Driving Course
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320