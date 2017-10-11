Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Baked fish, wild rice, spinach souffle, salad, fruit

▶ Friday: Oven fried chicken, baked potato, peas and carrots, salad, whole wheat roll, Jell-O

▶ Monday: Ham, macaroni and cheese, green salad, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, creamed spinach, salad, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, peas, salad

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Red Hats

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Yoga

3 p.m. — Fiesta casino trip

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

Center closing at 2:30 p.m.

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Pinochle/duplicate bridge

▶ Monday

10 a.m. — Aetna HMO Medicare

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong/party bridge/Scrabble

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

10:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Stamp club

10 a.m. — Board meeting

11:45 a.m. — Boulder City Police chat session

1 p.m. — Humana seminar and dessert

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Bingo

* Call 702-293-3320 for details.