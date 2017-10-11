Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Baked fish, wild rice, spinach souffle, salad, fruit
▶ Friday: Oven fried chicken, baked potato, peas and carrots, salad, whole wheat roll, Jell-O
▶ Monday: Ham, macaroni and cheese, green salad, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, creamed spinach, salad, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, peas, salad
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. — Red Hats
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Yoga
3 p.m. — Fiesta casino trip
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
Center closing at 2:30 p.m.
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Pinochle/duplicate bridge
▶ Monday
10 a.m. — Aetna HMO Medicare
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong/party bridge/Scrabble
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
9 a.m. — Stamp club
10 a.m. — Board meeting
11:45 a.m. — Boulder City Police chat session
1 p.m. — Humana seminar and dessert
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
* Call 702-293-3320 for details.