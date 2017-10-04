Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Pork roast, roasted potatoes, carrot and zucchini medley, fruit, roll

▶ Friday: Broccoli and cheddar soup, hot ham-n-cheese sandwich, fruit

▶ Monday: Biscuits and gravy, sausage patty, cottage cheese on a bed of lettuce, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Spaghetti acorn squash, salad, bread stick, yogurt

▶ Wednesday: Open-faced hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

10 a.m. — Writers Group

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Yoga

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge

▶ Monday

9 a.m. — Elder abuse training

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong/party bridge/Scrabble

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9 a.m. — Senior law

10:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Stamp club

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

11 a.m. —Assistance for veterans and family

11:30 a.m. — Director’s lunch

1-3 p.m. — Commodities/Senior Share

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320