Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Chicken cacciatore over linguini, baked squash, salad, cookie
▶ Friday: Pulled pork on Hawaiian roll, sticky rice, peas, pineapple surprise
▶ Monday: Pork chop, sweet potatoes, green beans, salad, fruit, pudding
▶ Tuesday: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, baked squash, spinach salad, fruit, roll
▶ Wednesday: Country-style pork ribs with au gratin potatoes, fried cabbage, fruit, roll
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Yoga
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
Hawaiian luau
9 a.m. —Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge
▶ Monday
8 a.m. — “Deciding Tomorrow Today” presented by Nathan Adelson Hospice; breakfast will be served (preregistration required)
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. —Bingo
1 p.m. — Woodcarving/Asian mahjong/party bridge/Scrabble
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9 a.m. — Flu vaccine by Smith’s Food and Drug
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. —Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — AARP Safe Driving Course
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320