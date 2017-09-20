Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Chicken cacciatore over linguini, baked squash, salad, cookie

▶ Friday: Pulled pork on Hawaiian roll, sticky rice, peas, pineapple surprise

▶ Monday: Pork chop, sweet potatoes, green beans, salad, fruit, pudding

▶ Tuesday: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, baked squash, spinach salad, fruit, roll

▶ Wednesday: Country-style pork ribs with au gratin potatoes, fried cabbage, fruit, roll

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Yoga

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

Hawaiian luau

9 a.m. —Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge

▶ Monday

8 a.m. — “Deciding Tomorrow Today” presented by Nathan Adelson Hospice; breakfast will be served (preregistration required)

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. —Bingo

1 p.m. — Woodcarving/Asian mahjong/party bridge/Scrabble

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9 a.m. — Flu vaccine by Smith’s Food and Drug

10:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. —Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — AARP Safe Driving Course

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320