Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Barbecue pork tenderloin with Alfredo pasta, broccoli, fruit, salad
▶ Friday: Chicken fingers, potato salad, celery and carrots, dessert
▶ Monday: Macaroni and cheese, lima beans, salad, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Swiss steak, baked potato, mixed vegetables, roll, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Corn beef and cabbage soup, salad bar, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11:15 a.m. — Red Hats
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Yoga
3 p.m. — Fiesta Casino trip
6 p.m. —Art class
▶ Friday
All sports day
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
▶ Monday
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Asian mahjong/party bridge/Scrabble
1 p.m. — Woodcarvers
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — Texas hold’em/pinochle/RummiKub
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
11:45 a.m. — Boulder City Police chat session
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320