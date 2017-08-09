Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Pork roast with roasted veggies, salad, cherry crisp

▶ Friday: Baked cod, scalloped potatoes, peas, fruit, salad

▶ Monday: Crab Alfredo over pasta with mixed veggies, fruit, green salad

▶ Tuesday: Pork chops with sweet potatoes, green beans, pears, dinner roll

▶ Wednesday: Baked chicken, broccoli cheddar rice, salad, fruit, oatmeal cookie

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Red Hats

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Yoga

3 p.m. — Eldorado casino trip

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9 a.m. — Toenail clinic

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

▶ Monday

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11:30 a.m. — Mahjongg

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

11:45 a.m. —Boulder City Police chat session

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Bingo

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320