Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, cantaloupe, baked beans
▶ Friday: Tuna sandwich on whole wheat bread, three-bean salad, strawberry shortcake
▶ Monday: Breaded chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, fruit, cookie
▶ Tuesday: Baked ham with country rice, peas and carrots, salad, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Beef tips over egg noodles, green beans, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. —Red Hats
1 p.m. —Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Yoga
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
▶ Monday
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320