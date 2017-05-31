Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop:10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶Thursday: Mandarin orange, chicken salad, dinner roll, Jell-O fruit cup

▶ Friday: Taco salad with the fixings, refried beans, fruit, pudding

▶ Monday: Meatloaf, country rice, Brussels sprout, salad, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan over pasta, California vegetables, orange spinach salad, breadstick, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Sandwich bar with Cheese, ham, turkey, lettuce and tomato, tomato soup, chick pea salad, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

10 a.m. —Writers group

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Yoga

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Bingo/duplicate bridge/pinochle

▶ Monday

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/Rummikub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Stamp club

1 p.m. —Open music jam

1-3 p.m. — Commodities and Senior Share

1 p.m. — Radio theater performance

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320