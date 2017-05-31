Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop:10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶Thursday: Mandarin orange, chicken salad, dinner roll, Jell-O fruit cup
▶ Friday: Taco salad with the fixings, refried beans, fruit, pudding
▶ Monday: Meatloaf, country rice, Brussels sprout, salad, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan over pasta, California vegetables, orange spinach salad, breadstick, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Sandwich bar with Cheese, ham, turkey, lettuce and tomato, tomato soup, chick pea salad, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
10 a.m. —Writers group
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Yoga
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/duplicate bridge/pinochle
▶ Monday
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/Rummikub
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
9 a.m. — Stamp club
1 p.m. —Open music jam
1-3 p.m. — Commodities and Senior Share
1 p.m. — Radio theater performance
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320