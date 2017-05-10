Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Baked chicken, stuffing with gravy, peas and onions, green salad, fruit
▶ Friday: Louisiana steam pots, sausage, corn, potatoes, salad bar, cheesecake
▶ Monday: Spinach bacon quiche, hash brown casserole, salad bar, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Meatballs in gravy over egg noodles, peas, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Potato corn chowder, sandwich bar, carrot raisin salad, fresh strawberries
This week’s activities:
▶Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
9 a.m. — Shuttle to farmers market
11 a.m. — Red Hats
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Yoga
6 p.m. — Art class
▶Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/duplicate bridge/pinochle
▶Monday
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
1 p.m. — Party bridge
▶Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10 a.m. — Board meeting
11 a.m. — Marshall Law, wills and trusts
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Open music jam
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320.