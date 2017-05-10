Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Baked chicken, stuffing with gravy, peas and onions, green salad, fruit

▶ Friday: Louisiana steam pots, sausage, corn, potatoes, salad bar, cheesecake

▶ Monday: Spinach bacon quiche, hash brown casserole, salad bar, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Meatballs in gravy over egg noodles, peas, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Potato corn chowder, sandwich bar, carrot raisin salad, fresh strawberries

This week’s activities:

▶Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

9 a.m. — Shuttle to farmers market

11 a.m. — Red Hats

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Yoga

6 p.m. — Art class

▶Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Bingo/duplicate bridge/pinochle

▶Monday

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

1 p.m. — Party bridge

▶Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10 a.m. — Board meeting

11 a.m. — Marshall Law, wills and trusts

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Open music jam

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320.