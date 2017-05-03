Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and onions, green salad, fruit
▶ Friday: Deluxe salad bar, tuna fish sandwich, strawberry shortcake
▶ Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, spinach, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Sloppy Joe, baked beans, carrots, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Mostaccioli casserole, Italian green beans, Caesar salad, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
9 a.m. — Care of Nevada
10 a.m. — Writers group
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Yoga
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/duplicate bridge/pinochle
▶ Monday
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
11 a.m. — Senior law
1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub
1 p.m. — Karaoke
3 p.m. — Eldorado casino trip
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
9 a.m. — Stamp club
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
10:30 a.m. — State of Nevada veterans presentation
11 a.m. — Assistance for veterans and family
11:30 a.m. — Director’s lunch
1-3 p.m. — Commodities and Senior Share
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
6 p.m. — Pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320