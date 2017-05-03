Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and onions, green salad, fruit

▶ Friday: Deluxe salad bar, tuna fish sandwich, strawberry shortcake

▶ Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, spinach, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Sloppy Joe, baked beans, carrots, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Mostaccioli casserole, Italian green beans, Caesar salad, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

9 a.m. — Care of Nevada

10 a.m. — Writers group

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Yoga

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Bingo/duplicate bridge/pinochle

▶ Monday

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

11 a.m. — Senior law

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

3 p.m. — Eldorado casino trip

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Stamp club

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

10:30 a.m. — State of Nevada veterans presentation

11 a.m. — Assistance for veterans and family

11:30 a.m. — Director’s lunch

1-3 p.m. — Commodities and Senior Share

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

6 p.m. — Pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320