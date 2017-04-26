Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Beef tacos, beans, Mexican corn, pudding

▶ Friday: Baked chicken, stuffing with gravy, steamed carrots, fruit, cake

▶ Monday: Breaded fish, potato wedges, pea salad, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Beef stir fry, rice, beet salad, oranges, bread

▶ Wednesday: Chicken pesto over pasta, carrots, cherry crisp

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Bingo/duplicate bridge/pinochle

▶ Monday

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Open music jam

6 p.m. — Pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320