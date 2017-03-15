Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Chili cheese baked potatoes, carrots, banana muffin, yogurt, apple juice
▶ Friday: Corned beef with cabbage, potatoes, pistachio salad, dinner roll
▶ Monday: Tuna salad sandwich or tuna on a bed of lettuce with crackers, three bean salad, strawberry shortcake
▶ Tuesday: Sweet and sour meatballs with rice, Pacific vegetables, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Herb baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, vegetable medley, sliced bread, apple
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Yoga
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/duplicate bridge/pinochle
▶ Monday
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10 a.m. — Better Breathers
10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320