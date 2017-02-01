Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This Week’s Lunch Menu:

▶ Thursday: Stuffed bell peppers, rice, carrots, salad, garlic bread, fruit

▶ Friday: Baked fish, potatoes, zucchini, Waldorf salad, roll

▶ Monday: French dip, sweet potatoes, three-bean salad, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Beef stroganoff over egg noodles, vegetables, orange spinach salad, fruit, roll

▶ Wednesday: Pork tenderloin wrapped in bacon, au gratin potatoes, peas, dessert

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

9 a.m. — Care of Nevada

9:30 a.m. — East Valley Family Services

10 a.m. — Writers Group

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. —Bingo/duplicate bridge/pinochle

▶ Monday

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Stamp club

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

11 a.m. — Veterans assistance

11:30 a.m. — Director’s lunch

1-3 p.m. — Commodities and Senior Share

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320