Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Beef stir fry, rice, beet salad, fruit

Friday: Chicken wings, baked beans, corn, salad, fruit

▶ Monday: Corn dogs, tater tots, three-bean salad, pudding

▶ Tuesday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, salad/fruit, cake

▶ Wednesday: Beef tips over egg noodles, carrots and peas, salad, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

9:30 a.m. —East Valley Family Services

10:30 a.m. —Medicare questions

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9:30 a.m. — S.H.I.P

1 p.m. — Bingo/duplicate bridge/pinochle

▶ Monday

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

1 p.m. — Volunteer meeting

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Open music jam

6 p.m. — Pinochle

* Call for information, 702-293-3320