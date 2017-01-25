Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Beef stir fry, rice, beet salad, fruit
Friday: Chicken wings, baked beans, corn, salad, fruit
▶ Monday: Corn dogs, tater tots, three-bean salad, pudding
▶ Tuesday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, salad/fruit, cake
▶ Wednesday: Beef tips over egg noodles, carrots and peas, salad, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
9:30 a.m. —East Valley Family Services
10:30 a.m. —Medicare questions
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
9:30 a.m. — S.H.I.P
1 p.m. — Bingo/duplicate bridge/pinochle
▶ Monday
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
1 p.m. — Volunteer meeting
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Open music jam
6 p.m. — Pinochle
* Call for information, 702-293-3320