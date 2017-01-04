Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the home-bound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu, wild rice, vegetable, salad, cherry turnover
▶ Friday: Fish tacos, refried beans, fruit
▶ Monday: Kielbasa, German potato salad, fried cabbage, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, salad, fruit, oatmeal cookie
▶ Wednesday: Tomato Bisque, grilled cheese, salad, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
9 a.m. — Care of Nevada
9:30 a.m. — East Valley Family Services
10 a.m. — Writers group
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Yoga
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. —Bingo/duplicate bridge/pinochle
▶ Monday
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/Asian mahjong/party bridge
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
11 a.m. — Senior law
1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub
1 p.m. — Karaoke
1 p.m. — Chair yoga
3 p.m. — Eldorado casino trip
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
9 a.m. — Stamp club
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Commodities and Senior Share (closed noon-1 p.m.)
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
11 a.m. — Veterans seminar
11:30 a.m. — Director’s lunch
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320