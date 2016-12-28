Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Fish and chips, coleslaw, mixed vegetables, fruit
▶ Friday: Birthday lunch; Baked chicken, baked potato, vegetable medley, roll, fruit, cake
▶ Monday: Closed
▶ Tuesday: Sloppy Joe on a bun, roasted potatoes with gravy, vegetables, salad/ fruit, oatmeal cookie
▶ Wednesday: Navy bean soup, cornbread, salad bar, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
9:30 a.m. — East Valley Family Services
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Yoga
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/Duplicate bridge/pinochle
▶ Monday
Closed
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle
1 p.m. — RummiKub
1 p.m. — Karaoke
1 p.m. — Chair yoga
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10:30 a.m. — Cellphone clinic
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Open music jam
6 p.m. — Pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320