Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Fish and chips, coleslaw, mixed vegetables, fruit

▶ Friday: Birthday lunch; Baked chicken, baked potato, vegetable medley, roll, fruit, cake

▶ Monday: Closed

▶ Tuesday: Sloppy Joe on a bun, roasted potatoes with gravy, vegetables, salad/ fruit, oatmeal cookie

▶ Wednesday: Navy bean soup, cornbread, salad bar, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

9:30 a.m. — East Valley Family Services

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Yoga

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Bingo/Duplicate bridge/pinochle

▶ Monday

Closed

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle

1 p.m. — RummiKub

1 p.m. — Karaoke

1 p.m. — Chair yoga

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10:30 a.m. — Cellphone clinic

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Open music jam

6 p.m. — Pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320