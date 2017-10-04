Posted 

Seen on Scene: At the Wurstfest

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dale Ryan, left, and Robert Merrell grill bratwursts and beef hot dogs at the 21st annual Wurstfest held Saturday in Bicentennial Park.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Scott Hinson spots a bet during the live auction at the Wurstfest on Saturday.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Almost 2-year-old Isaac Maguire dances to the music at the 21st annual Wurstfest on Saturday.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Brian Cantrell of Same Sex Mary plays the guitar while Tsvetelina Stefanova plays the keyboard during the band's performance at Wurstfest on Saturday.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Cars filled Wilbur Square Park during the eighth annual Wurst Dam Car Show at Wurstfest on Saturday.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dale Ryan makes sure the brats are grilled to perfection for those attending Wurstfest on Saturday.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Robert Merrell leads the live auction at Wurstfest on Saturday. The event is a fundraiser for Boulder City Sunrise Rotary.

