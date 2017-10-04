Seen on Scene: At the Wurstfest

Dale Ryan, left, and Robert Merrell grill bratwursts and beef hot dogs at the 21st annual Wurstfest held Saturday in Bicentennial Park.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Dale Ryan makes sure the brats are grilled to perfection for those attending Wurstfest on Saturday.

Almost 2-year-old Isaac Maguire dances to the music at the 21st annual Wurstfest.

Brian Cantrell of Same Sex Mary plays the guitar.

Robert Merrell leads the live auction at Wurstfest on Saturday. The event is a fundraiser for the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary.

Scott Hinson spots a bid during the live auction at Wurstfest.

Cars filled Wilbur Square Park during the eighth annual Wurst Dam Car Show at Wurstfest.