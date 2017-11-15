Seen on Scene: At the Winter ArtFest

Artists Roni Ronemus, left, and Vicki Rosenberg have a good time at 13th annual Winter ArtFest on Saturday at the parks and recreation building in Boulder City.

Artist Flame showcases her tribal-inspired jewelry designs at the 13th annual Winter ArtFest on Saturday. All her jewelry is made from authentic South African Shweshwe fabric.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Tracy Puckett of Glass Act featured her handmade fused glass Christmas ornaments at the 13th annual Winter ArtFest presented by the Boulder City Art Guild on Saturday.

The Boulder City Art Guild held its 13th annual Winter Art Fest on Saturday at the city’s parks and recreation facility.