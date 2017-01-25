Seen on Scene: At the State of the City

Posted 

web1_bcr-scene-state1-jan26-17_7837288.jpg
web1_bcr-scene-state-3-jan26-17_7837288.jpg
web1_bcr-scene-state-2-jan26-17_7837288.jpg
Enjoying the social period before the annual State of the City address Jan. 19 were, from left, Linda Faiss; Regent Andrea Anderson, who sits on the Nevada System of Higher Education; Councilman Duncan McCoy; and Clark County Commissioner Mary Beth Scow.

Kimberly Diehm, left, and Anne Karr were among those attending the annual State of the City address Jan. 19.

Among those attending Boulder City’s annual State of the City address Jan. 19 were, from left, J.J. Johnson; Cameron Johnson; the Rev. Sandy Johnson, who gave the invocation; Sheri Malone; and Benny Malone.