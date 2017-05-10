Seen on Scene: At the Spring Jamboree

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School ninth-grader Izaiha Engler enjoys the 1911 Flanders Model 20 at Spring Jamboree in Boulder City. Engler thinks this is the best car there because it is the most original.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Allie Gates, left, and Porter Burr enjoy the Bubble Fun water ride during this year’s Spring Jamboree.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Jill Rowland-Lagan, right, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, presents a check for $500 on behalf of the Boulder Police Protection to Cokie Booth. The donation was in honor of Boulder City Police Department’s K-9 officer, Charlie, who passed away in 2016, and will go toward a bench in his honor.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Yolanta Jonynas holds Harry, who won first place for longest ears at the 2017 Bark in the Park, part of the festivities at the Spring Jamboree. Jonynas is a volunteer at the animal shelter where Harry was waiting to be adopted.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Daryl Schelin of the Jupiter Express Railroad drives the train through the Spring Jamboree in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Braxlee Foley enjoys a ride at the Spring Jamboree.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Colton Hawkins, left, and Laetyn Lawrence were crowned Little Mister and Little Miss Boulder City after answering questions about their families, favorite food and movie and what they like most about Boulder City during a pageant on Saturday at the Spring Jamboree in Bicentennial Park.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Brenden Green, 9, of Las Vegas stopped by the Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society show on Saturday that was held in conjunction with the Spring Jamboree.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

From left, Jerry Kuykendall, Carol Kuyendall, JoAnn Sprott and Ann Harris, members of the Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society had a game of chance offering a variety of rocks to the winners during the Spring Jamboree on Saturday.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Manning the booth offering bottles of cold water during the Spring Jamboree on Saturday were volunteers, from left, Ashlyn Iwinski, Kaitlin Swapp, Larry Archuleta and Abbi Lagan.

Lorene Krumm

The Boulder City Historic Committee awarded its 2017 Boulder City Historic Preservation Award to the city’s Sundial Park Walkway Restoration Project at 620 Nevada Way, recognizing the detail-oriented placement of the flagstone walkways in the 1930s-era park. On hand for the presentation were Linda Graham, sitting; middle row, from left, Councilman Cam Walker, Mayor Rod Woodbury, Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt, Councilman Ron Shuman; back row, from left, Public Works Director Scott Hansen, Councilman Duncan McCoy, Boulder City Historic Committee Chairman Steve Daron, and Vice Chairman Kiernan McManus.