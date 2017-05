Members and friends of the Sons of Norway, Desert Troll Lodge, came out to Bicentennial Park on May 17 to help celebrate Norwegian Constitution Day.

The festivities included a sampling of traditional Norwegian foods including polse, a sausage, wrapped in lefse, a potato flatbread; lingonberry jam and juice; heart-shaped waffles; herring; and Jarlsberg cheese.

There also was a white elephant raffle, a traditional Norwegian activity.

Many of those attending wore Norwegian attire.