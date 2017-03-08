Posted 

Seen on Scene: At the Senior Center of Boulder City’s Ice Cream Social

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Nathan Adelson volunteers, Tricia Delaney-Nevarez, left, and Angela Brommel, center, joined with Marjorie Smith, business development officer for the hospice, as they scooped up chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream during the ice cream social thank you Saturday at the Senior Center of Boulder City.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Victoria Mason, center, executive director of the Senior Center of Boulder City, visits with sisters Sharon Zink, left, and Darlene Graham during the center's ice cream social Saturday. The event, held to thank community supporters for helping the senior center, also gave the sisters time to celebrate Graham's donation of a kidney to Zink several years ago.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Senior Center of Boulder City board member Marcela Fastow, left, visits with Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt during the center's ice cream social Saturday. The event was to thank supporters of the facility and help promote its upcoming fundraiser.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Enjoying a sweet treat during the Senior Center of Boulder City's ice cream social Saturday were, from left, Ronda Belleau, Helen Green and Jack Belleau.

