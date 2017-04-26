Seen on Scene: At See Spot Run’s Bow Wow Bingo

Posted 

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Ware and Becky Flora brought their 9-year-old standard poodle Baker to Saturday's Bow Wow Bingo fundraiser at Chilly Jilly'z to support See Spot Run.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Getting reading to play bingo at Saturday's fundraiser for See Spot Run at The Patio at Chilly Jilly'z were, from left, Valerie Chapman, Georgia McClain and Micheline McClain.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Ann Inabnitt, center, supervisor of the Boulder City Animal Shelter, visits with volunteers, Donna Schweitzer, left, and Yolanta Jonynas during Saturday's Bow Wow Bingo fundraiser for See Spot Run held on The Patio at Chilly Jilly'z.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Enjoying an evening of dinner and games at Bow Wow Bingo presented by See Spot Run on Saturday were, from left, Dar Medina, Jack Medina and Cokie Booth.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Jenny Wellman, a certified pet nutritionist, spent time chatting with people who attended See Spot Run's Bow Wow Bingo fundraiser on Saturday.

