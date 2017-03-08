Seen on Scene: At Rotary Club of Boulder City’s 80th Anniversary Celebration

The Rotary Club of Boulder City celebrated its 80th anniversary with a dinner Feb. 28 inside DeSimone’s Steakhouse at Railroad Pass.

The club, chartered Feb. 25, 1937, was the first service organization in Boulder City, according to a history presented by President Larry Archuleta during the celebration.

He also spoke about the various projects done by the club each year and how funds raised by members at events such as the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge and Fourth of July pancake breakfast go back into the community.

During the celebration, they also welcomed Christine Romero, the newest member of its Satellite Club, and made Rick Hill, husband of the late Christy Springgate-Hill, an honorary member. Springgate-Hill, who lost her battle with cancer in October, was a past president of the club and often “volunteered” her husband to help with its many projects.