Seen on Scene: At the Rock, Roll & Stroll

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Home-schooled youngsters, from left, Emma Kim, 6; Addyson Kim, 9; Macie Wasden, 9; and Isilee Kim, 3; learned about math and science baking a variety of treats for their Petit 4 Bakery at the Senior Center of Boulder City’s Rock, Roll &Stroll.. They went through 40 pounds of flour and 17 pounds of butter to make their treats. Thanks to donations from Bret Runion and Desert Sun Realty, Ed Waymire and an anonymous donor, the girls donated all the money they received to the senior center.

Andy Anderson, left, and Dale Ryan, members of the Rotary Club of Boulder City, manned the barbecue during the Senior Center of Boulder City’s Rock, Roll &Stroll fundraiser on Saturday. They grilled burgers to help raise funds to benefit the Meals on Wheels program, which provides daily meals and welfare checks to homebound senior citizens.

Boulder City Mayor Rod Woodbury offers some remarks about the importance of the Meals on Wheels program during opening ceremonies for the Rock, Roll &Stroll fundraiser for the Senior Center of Boulder City on Saturday at Bicentennial Park.

Airyanna Chavez, left, visits with Mona Goddard and her foster dog, Tweekers, during Saturday’s Rock, Roll &Stroll fundraiser for the Senior Center of Boulder City in Bicentennial Park.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review