Posted 

Seen on Scene: At Rail Explorers

Seen on Scene: At Rail Explorers

10013712_web1_bcr-rail-explorers-2-jan18-18_10013712.jpg
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Five-year-old Mason Matzdorff pedals hard with her brother, Ethan, at Rail Explorers' day for Boulder City residents Saturday.

Seen on Scene: At Rail Explorers

10013712_web1_bcr-rail-explorers-3-jan18-18_10013712.jpg
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Locals Brad and DeAnne Appleby came to the Nevada State Railroad Museum on Saturday to try out Rail Explorers' new pedal rail cars.

Seen on Scene: At Rail Explorers

10013712_web1_bcr-rail-explorers-1-jan18-18_10013712.jpg
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Mary Jo Lu of Rail Explorers high fives a couple on a pedal car Saturday during the company's special day Boulder City residents.

Seen on Scene: At Rail Explorers

10013712_web1_bcr-rail-explorers-4-jan18-18_10013712.jpg
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Alex Catchpoole gives a safety presentation for how to operate Rail Explorers' pedal cars before locals head down the tracks at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

Mary Jo Lu of Rail Explorers high-fives a couple on a pedal car Saturday during the company’s special day for Boulder City residents.

Five-year-old Mason Matzdorff pedals hard with her brother, Ethan, at Rail Explorers’ day for Boulder City residents.

Locals Brad and DeAnne Appleby came to the Nevada State Railroad Museum to try out Rail Explorers’ new pedal rail cars.

Alex Catchpoole gives a safety presentation for how to operate Rail Explorers’ pedal cars before locals head down the tracks at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

 