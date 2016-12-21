Seen on Scene: At Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s Angel Tree

Lori McHugh, left, and Jan Barbour helped organize and oversee Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s Angel Tree program this year, which saw hundreds of gifts, including books donated by Spread the Word Nevada, reach families in need.

Linda Kessler, from left, Kitty Ritenour, Jaimie Tibbs and Tisha Dennis, members of Boulder City’s Chatty Hatters, crocheted winter apparel, much of which they donated to the Angel Tree program.

David Ortiz picked out toys and other gifts for his daughter from Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s Angel Tree program Saturday. Toys, books, hats and bikes were donated by groups and residents from the Boulder City community for those in need this holiday season.

Every year, for the past 16 years, Emergency Aid of Boulder City has sponsored the Angel Tree gift program, which, with the help of dozens of volunteers and the community, gets toys and gifts to families in need in Boulder City.

By Hunter Terry

Boulder City Review