Seen on Scene: At the Easter Egg Hunt

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Millie, from left, Ellie and Andi Walker came to the 63rd annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday decked out in the colorful bonnets.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Kellie Langeliers brought her 11-month-old son Cru to visit with the Easter bunny during the 63rd annual egg hunt in Wilbur Square Park on Saturday.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Oliver Gossard, 1, of Boulder City wasn't quite sure what to make of the Easter bunny as his family snapped pictures of him during Saturday's annual Easter egg hunt in Wilbur Square Park.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Staff from The Homestead at Boulder City, from left, Tanya Vece, Mike Fox, Debra Aspara, Magali Lopez and Edie Sanchez got into the spirit of the Saturday's Easter egg hunt, the first year the nonprofit ran the 63rd annual event.

Hundreds of children scrambled for treats and prize-filled eggs during the 63rd annual Easter egg hunt in Wilbur Square Park.

The Homestead at Boulder City/Volunteers of America took over the event this year, and the turnout was greater than expected, said Tanya Vece, who is in charge of admissions and marketing for the nonprofit.

”We ran out of candy, not expecting such an amazing Boulder City turnout, and we don’t want any little ones to not get candy. We are filling baskets Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on both days. Come into The Homestead with your baskets,” said Mike Fox, residence director.

The Homestead is at 1401 Medical Park Drive.